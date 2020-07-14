Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Cap of $40.86 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00022761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $40.86 million and $1.30 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004812 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001327 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

