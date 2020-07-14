VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Trading Up 3.5%

VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.38, approximately 23,549 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 53,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

About VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VODACOM GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VODACOM GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.