WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Up 1.9%

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (ETR:WCMK) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €3.22 ($3.62) and last traded at €3.22 ($3.62), approximately 2,015 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.16 ($3.55).

The company’s 50 day moving average is €3.60 and its 200-day moving average is €4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.51 million and a P/E ratio of 23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57.

About WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

