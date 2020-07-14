Western Capital Resources (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Shares Down 11.6%

Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS) dropped 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 2,154 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Western Capital Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCRS)

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company's Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers.

