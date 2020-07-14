Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Down 5.5%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (TSE:WPRT) fell 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.73, 138,308 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 79,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.01 million and a PE ratio of -19.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.17.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

