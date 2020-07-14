WeTrust (TRST) Reaches Market Cap of $449,798.99

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $449,798.99 and approximately $153.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.71 or 0.04866880 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033578 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016177 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

