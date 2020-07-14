WhiteCoin Trading 25.7% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and $538,738.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bittrex, Cryptopia and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ZB.COM, LBank, FreiExchange, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

