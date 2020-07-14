Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Wolfden Resources Corp (CVE:WLF) traded up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, 332,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 116,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 million and a PE ratio of 180.00.

Get Wolfden Resources alerts:

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Wolfden Resources Corp will post -0.0193103 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfden Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfden Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.