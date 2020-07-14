Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER) Trading 50% Higher

Z-Trim Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBER)’s share price traded up 50% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Z-Trim Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBER)

Agritech Worldwide, Inc does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc in April 2016.

