Zacks: Analysts Expect Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Analysts expect that Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post $69.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Draftkings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Draftkings will report full year sales of $484.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.60 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $696.33 million, with estimates ranging from $674.20 million to $711.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Draftkings.

Get Draftkings alerts:

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,677,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58. Draftkings has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Draftkings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.