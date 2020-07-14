Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Sell

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

