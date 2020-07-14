Zacks Investment Research Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 486,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,230. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $48.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $115,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FibroGen by 32,442.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

