Zebi Price Down 58.8% Over Last Week (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Liquid and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.01952212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00198617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00077268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00114021 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Koinex, DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

