ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $759,903.35 and approximately $74,798.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.71 or 0.04866880 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033578 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016177 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZUC is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.