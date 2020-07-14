Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Shares Down 4.9%

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.60), 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.63).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.30. The company has a market cap of $3.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

