Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Zoltav Resources Inc (LON:ZOL)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.15 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.42), approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 37,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.44).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

About Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

