-$0.06 EPS Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of Biomerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,657. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Biomerica by 145.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Biomerica by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,866. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

