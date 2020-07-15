-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Livexlive Media posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. The company had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 million.

A number of analysts have commented on LIVX shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

Shares of Livexlive Media stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 777,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,982. The company has a market capitalization of $256.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Livexlive Media has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

