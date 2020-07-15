$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 821,578 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 272,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 147,082 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 643,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 187,239 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,097. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

