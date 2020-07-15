$0.24 EPS Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.20. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. 1,109,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

