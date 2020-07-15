$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

