$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Plymouth Ind Re posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

PLYM traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,971. Plymouth Ind Re has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

