-$0.61 EPS Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.78). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

Several research firms have weighed in on KOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $376,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,224.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSE:KOD traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 607,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,450. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

