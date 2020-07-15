-$0.81 EPS Expected for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.76). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 5,816.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIXX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.04. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

