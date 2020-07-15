$1.90 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post sales of $1.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 million. Biomerica reported sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $5.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 million to $6.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.52 million, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $17.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 51.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMRA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 734,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 million, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $23.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,657. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Biomerica by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Biomerica by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

