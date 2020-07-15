1,053 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Acquired by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. 2,882,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,188. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

