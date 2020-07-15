14,373 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

QCOM stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.38. 6,564,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,776,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.