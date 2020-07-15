$15.65 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will post $15.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.70 million and the lowest is $13.60 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $43.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $68.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $81.60 million, with estimates ranging from $67.10 million to $96.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,250.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 12,743.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM remained flat at $$0.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 495,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

