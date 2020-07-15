16,753 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after acquiring an additional 524,108 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nike by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $96.76. 4,848,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,492,203. The stock has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

