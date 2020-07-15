25,960 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.3% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 95,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 99,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,560,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,654. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

