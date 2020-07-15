3,542 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.48. 463,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,871. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83.

