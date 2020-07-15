$5.73 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report $5.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.20 million. Arvinas reported sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $24.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.34 million to $26.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.55 million, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Arvinas stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 370,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.83. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

