98,966 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,089,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.52. 6,765,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,595. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

