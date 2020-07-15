ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC trimmed its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up 4.9% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.20% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 100,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $5,015,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,254.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,422 shares of company stock worth $20,980,615. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

