Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE:ADN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.60. 11,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,912. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$11.11 and a 52-week high of C$18.62. The company has a market cap of $235.95 million and a PE ratio of 32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.58). The firm had revenue of C$31.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadian Timber will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

