Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,967.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,604 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $221.87. The company has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.