Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at Raymond James

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.90 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.65 price target on Adventus Zinc and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of Adventus Zinc stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.60. 14,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and a PE ratio of -30.77. Adventus Zinc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91.

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

