Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.35). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $783,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. 335,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,252. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $373.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

