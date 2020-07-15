Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFLYY shares. Main First Bank cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.60). Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

