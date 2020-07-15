Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Lowered to $7.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of AGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $58,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

