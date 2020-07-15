Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.15. 1,401,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.44. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$237.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.5862143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.18, for a total transaction of C$111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,782 shares in the company, valued at C$7,845,922.76. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 34,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.96, for a total value of C$410,634.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$343,299.84. Insiders sold a total of 257,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,221 over the last 90 days.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.