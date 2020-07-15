Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,731,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368,916. The company has a market capitalization of $632.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.42.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.