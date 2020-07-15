Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $251.67

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $256.77, but opened at $251.67. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $248.58, with a volume of 19,731,057 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $632.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

