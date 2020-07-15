Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Align Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Align Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $29.38 on Tuesday, hitting $299.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $301.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

