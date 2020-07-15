Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.09. 2,367,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,536. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.