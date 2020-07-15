AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $4,657.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

