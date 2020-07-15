Analysts Anticipate Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Globe Life reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.38. 387,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,959. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $120,501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Globe Life by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 505,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after purchasing an additional 488,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 293,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $19,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

