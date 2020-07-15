Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.10). Ovintiv posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,397. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

