Analysts Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 2,473,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

