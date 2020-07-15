Analysts Set 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Target Price at $42.80

Shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETNB shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 94,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $7,562,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 89bio by 998.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

